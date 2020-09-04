SAU Board of Trustees member passes away

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Sad news out of Southern Arkansas University Friday, September 4, 2020 they announced the death of Gary L. Golden, a member of its Board of Trustees.

Golden passed away Friday morning at his home in DeQueen. He was the vice chair and chief executive officer of First State Bank of DeQueen.

The school says Golden joined the Board of Trustees in January of 2020, and he has been an active part of the SAU family for decades.

“I am personally shocked by his passing. Today, I have lost a dear friend, and indeed, our campus has lost one of its greatest defenders and supporters. The entire SAU family holds his wife Gaywyn and his entire family in our thoughts and prayers,” said Dr. Trey Berry, SAU President

He was 70-years-old.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5 at Chandler Funeral Home in DeQueen.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6 at DeQueen First Assembly of God. You can send online sympathy messages here.