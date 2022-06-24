LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — This morning, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade which protected the constitutional right for women to have abortions. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House Press Secretary and newly elected governor of Arkansas, made this statement after the Supreme Court’s ruling:

“For decades, this is a day so many of us have prayed for and worked towards. I am thankful for the brave resolve of the six Supreme Court justices who – while receiving death threats and extreme political pressure – did what is right: defending the lives of the most innocent and vulnerable in our society.

As Americans, we value the sanctity of life, and it is in our very nature to protect it. As a mom, I know the love that each of my three children have brought to our family, and, as governor, I will fight to keep Arkansas one of the most pro-life states in the nation.”