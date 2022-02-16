LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is continuing to outpace her Democratic rivals in fundraising in the race for Arkansas governor. Sanders this week reported raising $235,000 last month in her bid for governor and spending more than $349,000.

Sanders has more than $7.2 million on hand. Her closest rival in fundraising, Chris Jones, reported raising more than $131,000 during the month and spending more than $161,000. Jones has more than $300,000 on hand. Jones is one of five Democrats seeking their party’s nomination in the May primary.