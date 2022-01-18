Sanders raises $1.6M more in bid for Arkansas governor

FILE – Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event for her gubernatorial campaign at a Colton’s Steak House on Sept. 10, 2021, in Cabot, Ark. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, Sanders’ campaign said they raised $1.6 million in the final three months of last year in her bid for Arkansas governor. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has raised another $1.6 million in her bid for Arkansas governor as she begins the new year. Sanders’ campaign on Tuesday said the latest contributions in the last quarter of the year means she’s raised $12.8 million total since she announced her bid for governor.

Sanders has more than $7 million cash on hand. Sanders is the only Republican running for governor after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in November dropped her bid and said she’d run for lieutenant governor instead. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.