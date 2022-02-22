LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and four Democrats hoping to challenge her for Arkansas governor are among the first candidates to file for office in Arkansas this week. Tuesday marked the start of the one-week filing period to run for state and federal office in Arkansas.

Former NFL football player Jake Bequette speaks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 after filing paperwork to run for the U.S. Senate. Bequette is challenging incumbent GOP Sen. John Boozman in the state’s May primary. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on Feb. 22, 2022 after filing paperwork to run for governor. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Jay Martin talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 before filing paperwork to seek the Democratic nomination for governor. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Chris Jones talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 after filing paperwork to run for governor. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Sarah Sanders and Chris Jones talk at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on the first day of candidate filing on Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022. Sanders filed to run for the Republican nomination for governor and Jones filed to run for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Dozens of candidates appeared at the Capitol for the kickoff and to file paperwork. Sanders has been running for more than a year and already has $7 million in the bank. Democrats face an uphill battle in Arkansas, where Republicans hold majority of both chambers of the Legislature, all statewide office and every seat in its congressional delegation.