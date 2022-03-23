EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The Salvation Army of El Dorado is providing sack lunches for school children in Union County during the week of Spring Break, March 21-25.

The spring feeding program is an annual event that began over ten years ago.

The Salvation Army has predicts to package and distribute approximately 1,200 lunches per day to young children who will be without school lunch.

Major David Robinson, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army of El Dorado said, “We look forward to seeing people out there, and we hope that we can be a blessing to those that are looking.”

Since its original start date, thousands of meals have been provided to children across Union County.

Keithon Miller, young student said, “My favorite part was the sandwich because it was really good. The Salvation Army helps millions of people around the world, and I just want to say thank you Salvation Army.”

In some areas, distributors are roaming to pass out sack lunches directly to residents.

Sack lunches will be delivered throughout the twelve locations in Union County listed below:

Arnold’s Upholstery : 1015 S Washington

Bradley Woods Apartments : 912 N Yocum Avenue

Haygood Neal Apartments : 1315 W 1st Street

Hudson Place Apartments : 301 Hudson St

Vineyards Apartments : 550 Beverly Drive

Wildwood Area (Roaming) : Massey Drive, Brazle Road, Walter Drive, Oakwood, Wildwood, etc.

Calion : 112 W Main

Huttig : 701 Olen Avenue

Fairview (Roaming) : Texas Street, Smith, Barnes, Spring, East, Louisiana, Craig, Ross, etc.

Plant-A-Seed Foundation : Camden, AR

Norphlet, Methodist Church : 505 E Padgett St

Smackover, First United Methodist Church : 500 W 7th St

Murmil Heights (Roaming) : Lorene Street, Marilyn, Houston, Ripley, Helena, Cherokee, Nevada, etc.

The Salvation Army reminds residents that volunteers and donations are always appreciated.

To volunteer or donate, call The Salvation Army (870)-863-4830