SAAC seeks Director for upcoming play

ELDORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center (SAAC) says they are looking for a Director for their upcoming play.

According to SAAC, they are accepting applications for a Director for their fall 2021 production of “Clue: On Stage”.

SAAC says the performance dates are October 22 until October 31. All those who are interested in applying should send their applications to SAAC before June 30, 2021.

According to the press release applicants should send a letter of interest, a resume, and a short production proposal. Qualified applicants, according to the release, should have experience in their area of interest and a working knowledge of community theatre.

SAAC asks that applicants have experience working with all ranges of talent, including beginners.

All applications should be sent to:

SAAC, 110 East 5th Street, El Dorado, AR 71730, ATTN: Executive Director or emailed to Laura Allen at laura@saac-arts.org.

SAAC, says the show is the classic board game brought to life in a play, where six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host. They are given aliases–Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet.

What follows is a slapstick evening full of murder, mystery, and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit amongst criminals.

For more information, contact the SAAC office at 870-862-5474. SAAC is located at 110 East Fifth Street, El Dorado, Arkansas.