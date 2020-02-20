Rutledge Sues Firm for Illegally Enforcing Veterans’ Pensions Assignment Contracts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Press Release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the filing of a complaint against Candy Kern-Fuller and Howard Sutter, lawyers at UpState Law Group in South Carolina for substantially assisting brokers with the illegal sale of veterans’ future pension payments.

Kern-Fuller and Sutter are accused of developing the contract approval, payment collection and enforcement processes.

The broker companies falsely told veterans that they were selling their future payments for a reduced lump-sum. In reality, the veterans’ pension assignment contracts were high interest loans that were void from the start.

These deceptive and unfair acts and practices violate state and federal laws protecting veterans.

“Veterans who dedicated their lives to this country were vulnerable to scam artists who will stop at nothing to try to poach our veterans’ pensions despite state and federal protections,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “We will always go after those who try to take advantage of our veterans and their much deserved benefits.”

Attorney General Rutledge joins the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the state of South Carolina in asking the court to issue an injunction, provide redress to consumers and impose civil money penalties.

The Complaint, filed in the Greenville Division of the United States District Court of South Carolina, alleges that Defendants’ deceptive and unfair acts and practices violate state and federal laws protecting veterans.

Last August, the federal CFPB joined Attorney General Rutledge in the investigation and settlement of claims against Andrew Gamber and his companies; Voyager Financial Group LLC, BAIC Inc., and SoBell Corp. for the brokering of contracts that offer high-interest credit to veterans in exchange for investors illegally acquiring rights to receive future pension payments.

These businesses and their former owner are permanently prohibited from offering these illegal agreements.

Defendants must cooperate fully with the Attorney General and CFPB to determine the identity and location of, and the amount of injury sustained by, each consumer.

If you are a consumer who has been impacted by the actions of Voyager Financial Group, SoBell, BAIC, Performance Arbitrage, Life Funding Options or UpState Law Group or its owners, Rutledge encourages you to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 482-8982.

