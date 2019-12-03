Rutledge: Medicaid Fraud Public Service Announcement Launched

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Press Release) – (12/3/19) Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today released a statewide public service announcement (PSA) addressing Medicaid fraud in the State. In 2019, the work by the Arkansas Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) has led to nearly 30 convictions and more than $2.7 million in settlement funds.

“When Medicaid or Social Security fraud occurs, these criminals aren’t just stealing from the State, but from every taxpaying Arkansan,” Attorney General Rutledge said. “Together we’re working to stop public corruption, save taxpayer dollars and protect healthcare programs in our State from criminals.”

Rutledge has taken an aggressive approach to fighting fraud. Since 2015, MFCU has closed more than 800 criminal, civil and global investigations and received more than $25 million in settlements.

The public service announcement can be viewed on various networks and cable stations throughout the State and can be found on Rutledge’s YouTube page, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

If you suspect Medicaid fraud or have questions, email the office at oag@ArkansasAG.gov or call (800) 482-8982.

