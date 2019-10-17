Road work to shutdown Hwy 344 near Lake Columbia

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (10/17/2019) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation says parts of State Highway 344 near Lake Columbia will be closed while crews replace four culverts next week.

The work, weather permitting, will happen from 8 a.m on Monday October 21st and continue through 5 p.m. on Thursday October 24th.

Local traffic will be allowed through. However, through traffic will be diverted to Hwy 371 to Hwy 82.

Below is the full press release from ARDOT: