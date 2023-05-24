COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Highway 98 will be closed on May 30th from 7:00 PM to 5:00 PM for repairs. Union Pacific Railroads (UPRR) will be making repairs to a grade crossing approximately 1.7 miles Southeast of Highway 98 near McNeil.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, drivers will be directed to detours on Highways 79 and 82 and are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

For more information on travel, visit IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.go.