ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Riley Green will be taking a stop ’round here for his Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The country music singer and songwriter’s tickets presales start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. VIP and platinum tickets go on sale to the public Sept. 12 with no promo code needed to purchase. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. Standard ticket prices range from $30.50 to $90.50 plus applicable fees.

Riley Green will also have Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley. Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.