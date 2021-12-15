Ride in a bathtub saved Arkansas family from tornado

TRUMANN, ARK – When a tornado ripped through a Trumann neighborhood Friday night, it lifted one house right off its foundation. The family inside who went for a wild ride said a bathtub saved their lives.

“I didn’t know I flew in a tub, but I did,” said Jada Madden.

Bathtub and shower wall among the debris

Madden said she was in her house on Wayne Street with her fiancé, Jerrett Watts, and their 8-month-old daughter when the tornado sirens went off. She said she heard a noise and then quiet and told her fiancé they needed to get in the bathtub.

“We grabbed a pillow, and we sat in the bathtub, and as soon as we sat down, it was gone,” she said. “I thought I was going to be buried alive because I felt like I was just being pushed straight down.”

Damage along Wayne Street in Trumann

Madden said she could feel the shower wall and other stuff fall on top of them, and when it stopped, the tub and house were in the middle of the street.

“I saw the other houses, but I didn’t realize my house was gone,” she said.

She said they were able to climb out of the tub, and other than a few scratches and bruises, everyone was okay.

Jerritt Watts, Jada Madden, and their children

“My older child wasn’t with us that night. He went with his grandmother, and he never does that. Never,” Jada said. “I’m so grateful. I don’t think we would’ve all fit in the tub.”

The only thing left of their home is the foundation. The rest of it is debris piles on either side of the road.

The couple spent months renovating the home and haven’t decided yet to rebuild. They said they are just taking things day by day and thankful to be alive.

“That’s the only place we really had to go if we would’ve been anywhere else in our house, we would be. I don’t think we’ll be here,” said Jada.

Jada and Jerrett said right now, they are staying with family. They said support from the community and strangers has been overwhelming.