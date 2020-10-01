Ribbon cutting held to celebrate the completion of one highway expansion project in Ashley County

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A portion of highway in Ashley County was celebrated Thursday morning as its expansion project is officially complete.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation had a ribbon cutting to mark this special occasion.

The stretch of highway that begins at the intersection of Highway 82 and Highway 425 goes 5 miles into Hamburg. It has been under construction for awhile and is part of the half cents sales tax put into place in 2012 by Arkansas voters.

Arkansans passed this tax, lasting 10 years, to improve highway and infrastructure projects across the state.

Before the project, the highway going to and from Hamburg consisted of two lanes. Now, it has expanded to four lanes with a center paved median.



ARDOT says this is a much needed addition and will benefit everyone passing through.













“It will provide additional safety and additional mobility for the heavy trucks in the area,” Lorie Tudor said. “It’s a great day for the city of Crossett. The city of Hamburg and the Southeast Arkansas a whole.”

Governor Hutchinson has a long term highway funding plan which could include improving and expanding the highway from Montrose to Lake Village.

Voters will take to the polls this year on the November 2020 General Election Ballot to continue improving state highways, county roads and city streets. According to ARDOT, Issue 1, will not increase taxes.

If voters decide against this issue, the half-cent funding will end in June 2023.

