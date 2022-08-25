El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s been an exciting day for not only those in South Arkansas but for everyone here at KTVE. Today, local residents and members of the community joined the KTVE staff for a Ribbon Cutting to signify its brand new newscast, ‘First at 4 From El Dorado”.

It was a full house filled with residents who are happy to have a newscast out of El Dorado once again.

“Today is the day that the news comes back to Southern Arkansas. We’ve worked on this for a long long time. We had a great turnout! This place was packed. It’s too hot, their too many lights. People of El Dorado are really supporting this and this is the reason we are here! We are back because people want local news… Now you have it”, said General Manager Randy Stone.

Be sure to tune into NBC 10 this Monday, August 29 as our ‘First at 4’ broadcast will debut.