Resident says city is keeping him from opening his business, city says that’s not the case

STRONG, Ark. (10/28/19) — It hasn’t been the most ideal process for John Daniels as he’s hoping to bring a sandwich shop and auto sales business to the small town of Strong.

Daniels has faced much opposition in trying to get his two businesses up and running. According to him, the city is dragging their feet.

“I’m not trying to start any trouble or anything like that,” Daniels said. “I just want them to come and give me a place to hook to so I can get my plumber down here.”

In an interview with Daniels, he said the mayor and some members of the city council haven’t been very cooperative in his business ventures. He needs to connect a sewer line to the city’s main line but he said the city won’t come to find the sewer tap.

Daniels said he addressed his issue to city officials. A month later, and nothing has been done.

“I went to the city council. I went to the Mayor,” he said. “The Mayor assured us that he would have someone come out and do it but I haven’t had any succes with anything yet.”

Daniels called the state inspector with the Arkansas Department of Health and a representative came to assess the property.

He said a representative told Mayor Howell that it was the city’s responsibility to find the tap, which it is the city’s responsibility to do that.

It’s on the property owner to connect the main line to the waste line but city officials claim Daniels didn’t have the plans nor licensed plumber for the city to make any swift moves on finding the tap.

One councilman told NBC10 that Daniels tried to get an unlicensed plumber to do the job. He also didn’t have the plan needed by the state, which is the city hasn’t done their part.

We reached out to the state inspector that came to assess the property. He confirmed that Daniels didn’t have what he needed for the city to do any digging, saying that “there was no need for them to get in a hurry until he had all of his stuff done.”

City officials confirmed they promised Daniels that they would dig to find the tap, as a courtesy, but it isn’t required. Workers were supposed to go to Daniels’ property Friday but they weren’t able to come because of the rain.

A city council member told NBC10 that they would come today. When we spoke with Daniels around 6 p.m., he said they hadn’t come.

The inspector said a licensed plumber that Daniels hired called today and that both parties would meet Tuesday to discuss further plans.