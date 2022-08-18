FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A surge in flight delays this summer has created chaos in airports across America, with the delay domino effect leaving travelers spending more time—and money—inside airports while they await their unpredictable departure times.

According to a report from FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, the average family flying out of airports across Arkansas spends over $238 on food and drink surcharges, which is the equivalent of 21% of their flight ticket costs. That figure is just under the national average of $240.51.

When analyzed by state, Delaware airports were found to have the highest figures for families in terms of additional food and drink costs: the average family spends 87% of their flight costs on these purchases. By comparison, those flying out of airports in Alaska spend 16% of their flight costs on travel snack surcharges.

The complete report is available here.