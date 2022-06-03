LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Looking to buy a house without breaking the bank during inflation? A new report shows that Arkansas is one of the 10 most affordable housing markets.

According to Realtor.com, Arkansas has the third cheapest housing market with a median list price of $245,000. The report also noted that Bentonville offers financial incentives for people to move to the area.

Sitting at the top of the list, West Virginia has the cheapest median list price of $199,000. Mississippi sits in the middle of the list with a $258,000 median list price. Missouri takes the lowest spot on the list with a median list price of $270,000.

Geographical area, low property taxes and attractions contribute to the house markets, making it a playground for potential homebuyers.

“Most of these states have an abundance of natural attractions,” George Ratiu, manager of economic research for Realtor.com said. “For a lot of young buyers, families with small kids, that will continue to be a draw,”

All of the median prices listed fell below the national median home list price of $425,000, according to Realtor.com.

To view the full report, visit Realtor.com.