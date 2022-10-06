A sign indicating the availability of a home to rent stands outside a building in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Analysts with myelisting.com conducted a national study to determine the percentage of renters behind on payments in each state.

According to the report, Arkansas ranked 7th in the country for the highest percentage of renters behind on their rent, at 20%. The average across the US was 15%.

South Dakota, Alabama, and New Jersey had the three highest percentages (26%, 25%, 24%) in the country. North Dakota, Virginia, Montana, and Idaho had the lowest, with each state at 5% or less.

Arkansas’ 20% rate was an increase over 2021 (16%) and 2020 (14%).

The study also revealed the top metro areas behind on rent in 2022:

Miami, 25% Houston, 21% Philadelphia, 21% New York, 18% Chicago, 18%

At the other end of the spectrum, only 6% of renters in Phoenix are behind. The report also breaks down percentages by age groups. The complete report is available here.