Renters and landlords being offered assistance through new state program

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Have the effects from the pandemic caused you get behind on rent. Well, a new program is being offered to give some assistance to Arkansas renters.

It’s called the Arkansas Covid-19 Fresh Start House Stabilization Program. It provides up to 2.5 months of rental assistance to low to middle income Arkansans and will also help landlords who have lost revenue due tenants missing their rent payments.

This program is being provided by the Arkansas Community Agencies Association. The agency received a $10 million grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Steering Committee and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The program started on November 9 and will last as long as funds are available in each county. Assistance is available on a first come, first served basis.

To learn more information, you can visit the ACAA Fresh Start website.