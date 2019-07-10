Registration open for Camp Ouachita

CAMDEN, Arkansas (07/10/19) — The City of Camden, Camden Police Department and Ouachita County Cooperative Extension Service is hosting a week-long camp for teenagers.

Camp Ouachita will be offered to teens ages 13-18 from July 15-19 at the Teen Town at Carnes Park.

The teens will engage in hands-on activities concerning topics about social media, self-defense, nutrition and exercise. They will learn how to change a tire and will develop a presentation of what they’ve learned at the end of the week. Teens will also participate in yoga and swim at the park’s recreational facilities.

Sponsored by City of Camden, UofA Division of Agriculture and the Camden Police Department

Registration packets can be picked up and submitted to the mayor’s office or the Camden Police Department.

The free camp is from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information, contact Dana Wetherbee at the Camden PD.