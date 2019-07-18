Recruiters on the hunt for southern Arkansas workers to help with 2020 census

CAMDEN, Arkansas (07/18/19) — The U.S. Census Bureau is on the hunt for thousands of workers to help gather information about the nation’s citizens. The push is heavy to recruit hundreds in South Arkansas.

“I am recruiting in the southwest region of Arkansas covering about seven counties,” Randal Piker said.

Piker is a U.S. Census Bureau Recruiter. He is making his way through Ouachita, Union, Calhoun, Lafayette, Nevada, Miller and other surrounding counties. In Ouachita County specifically, Piker is hoping to recruit 250 people. So far, it hasn’t been the easiest task.

“We still need several in the hiring pool,” Piker said. “Of course, not all that apply will be hired but we have to have a large number in the hiring pool so we can make sure and satisfy all the positions that are needed.”

The temporary work will be available for a year. Piker says the job provides great-weekly pay, paid training and flexible hours.

“It’s a $14/hour job and 58 cents a mile for incurred mileage,” Piker said.

Workers could do a range of duties from verifying addresses to going door to door gathering information from households who didn’t respond to the early reporting.

Camden’s Mayor Julian Lott believes the jobs will be a great way for people to earn some cash while working for their own communities.

“We want our own citizens to work our particular area as much as possible,” he said. “We want to push our own community getting involved with serving our own people so that we can be more comfortable answering the door.”

These jobs are important because they directly impact the amount of federal funding the area could get in the future.

“It determine the roads,” Mayor Lott. “It also determines our school, healthcare and what medical clinics are available in our community. The census is about everything and what ever number we get is what we have to live with for the next 10 years.”

If you are interested in applying you can visit the 2020 Census website or call Randal Piker at 903-278-1176.