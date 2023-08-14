MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Former Arkansas running back Alex Collins has died at the age of 28.

The news was confirmed by the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks on their social media platforms.

Collins was selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Seahawks in 2016, he played five seasons in the NFL from 2016 and 2021. During his NFL career, he tallied 1,990 yards and 18 touchdowns. His best season came in 2017 when he suited up for the Ravens, he had 212 carries, 973 yards, and six touchdowns.

He played for the Razorbacks from 2013 to 2015, his junior season he finished with 1,577 yards, which is the third-highest single season in Arkansas history. He is also second all-time in career rushing yards with 3,703 behind Darren McFadden.

During his college playing days, he might mostly be remembered for the miraculous “4th and 25” play in overtime to defeat the University of Mississippi, 53-52.

Collins is the second former Razorback standout to pass away in two months, as former quarterback Ryan Mallet drowned on June 27th.

Trying to work his way back to the NFL, this past season Collins played running back for the Memphis Showboats in the USFL.

He totaled 98 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Collins would’ve celebrated his 29th birthday on August 26th.