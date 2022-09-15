EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–This month’s City Council meeting was set for Thursday, September 8, but with a low council member turnout, the quorum was not met leaving the city with unfinished business.

In order to meet the quorum, five out of the eight council members must be present at the monthly meeting. Last week, a total of three council members along with the mayor arrived late because they were attending another event that took place at the Murphy Arts District’s Amphitheater.

Local resident, Sara Coffman says she attends every City Council meeting. She is hopeful that these issues will be properly addressed at the next meeting.

“In my opinion, meetings are not important unless you get something accomplished. Meetings are important when you work together and try together and take care our community. Most important thing we need to remember is this is really our home. Hopefully one day we will all work together again,” exclaimed Coffman.

Mayor Veronica Creer says it’s hard to work together when all elected officials fail to work with ideas they originally agreed on.

“The council decided to have one meeting a month, that was their decision. The council has to determine when the meetings are even rescheduled, there has to be a quorum. Since the council members are representatives of the city, it does not look good. They depend on us as elected leaders. We are elected to serve them to take care of the business of the city. There are sometimes where we have to step out of what we want personally to take care of the business of the city, that’s what we were elected to do.”

Right now, Mayor Creer says the meeting has since been rescheduled for Monday, September 26 at 5 PM in City Hall.