Questions surround stabbing death of Crossett man

CROSSETT, Ark. KTVE/KARD (1/12/20) — The Crossett Police Department is investigating a man’s stabbing death. One person has been arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

According to police, on January 9 at approximately 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Pine Street in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they noticed Travon Thompson, 27, was injured from two stab wounds on his back.

Thompson was taken to the Ashley County Medical Center and was later transferred to a Little Rock hospital. He died from his injuries on January 10.

Police haven’t released many details surrounding Thompson’s death though investigators believe the killing is justified.

Thompson’s grandmother, Darlene Thompson, and other family members believe otherwise.

“Something has to be done. One way or the other. Something has to be done,” she said. “They’re trying to cover it up.”

Ms. Darlene told NBC10 her grandson told her everything that happened the morning of January 9.

He said he and his girlfriend were in a physical altercation inside a home. Following the argument over a text message, is when Thompson says his girlfriend’s son allegedly stabbed him.

“He thought everything was okay. They didn’t have to wait for him to lay down to kill him,” Ms. Darlene said. “They took a life.”

According to police, there is no evidence to support this claim. Chief JW Cruce says investigators have conducted numerous interviews and believe the actions of the suspect were reasonable.

Chief Cruce didn’t provide further details about the evidence that was gathered, the person behind Thompson’s stabbing death or the altercation that led to the stabbing.

According to Arkansas law, a person is justified in using deadly force if he or she believes an aggressor is committing or about to commit a felony involving force or violence, using or about to use unlawful deadly force, imminently endangering a person’s life or imminently about to victimize a person in continuation of a pattern of domestic abuse.

A person may not use deadly physical force in self-defense if the person knows that he or she can avoid the necessity of using deadly physical force with complete safety.

Ms. Darlene says she doesn’t want her grandson to be defined by a misunderstanding.

“He was a good kid. Lovable.”

She and other family members are calling for additional arrests to be made in this case. So far, Crossett police have only arrested one person in connection to this stabbing death investigation.

Deborah Morris was arrested on Tuesday and charged with hindering apprehension. Her first court appearance is this week.

Chief Cruce says the prosecuting attorney’s office has the case file. More arrests and charges are possible but that’s a decision to be made by the prosecutor.

NBC10 reached out to Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Frank Spain. He declined to provide a comment on the case.