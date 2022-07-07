LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County announced a burn ban Thursday morning, becoming the 28th Arkansas county to currently enact such a rule.
Other counties could possibly issue burn bans as temperatures reach dangerous highs and droughts cause an increasing fire hazard.
The Arkansas counties under burn ban as July 7 include:
- Carroll
- Clay
- Cleburne
- Craighead
- Cross
- Faulkner
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Greene
- Howard
- Independence
- Izard
- Lawrence
- Logan
- Johnson
- Madison
- Marion
- Monroe
- Poinsett
- Polk
- Pope
- Pulaski
- Randolph
- Searcy
- Sharp
- Stone
- Van Buren
- White
Arkansas Forestry has the north and west of the state under a moderate wildfire risk. The National Drought Information System has 42.4% of Arkansas under “abnormally dry” conditions, 13.6% of Arkansas in a “moderate” drought, and 0.5% of Arkansas (in far northern Fulton, Sharp, and Randolph counties) in a “severe” drought.