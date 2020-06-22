Prosecutor: Use of deadly force justified in Springdale officer-involved shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale police officer was justified in his use of deadly physical force during an incident in the city on May 28, according to a release from Prosecutor Matt Durrett last week.

Related Headline: UPDATE: Springdale policeman identified after officer-involved shooting in May

On May 28, 2020, Officer Miguel Hernandez responded to a 911 call in reference to an armed person, later identified as 30-year-old Sina Doctor, near Huntsville Avenue and Laura Street in Springdale, about one block east of The Jones Center.

The caller made reference to a woman with a shotgun, and “multiple times implored officers to get there before she killed somebody.”

“Officer Hernandez’ MVR shows him arrive and park on the edge of the property. As he gets out, Ms. Doctor can be seen walking in the yard and pointing a long gun directly at Officer Hernandez. It was at this point that Hernandez fired multiple shots, hitting her twice. Based on all the information, it is clear the Ms. Doctor posed a danger to Officer Hernandez and others. Any reasonable individual in the situation Office (sic) Hernandez faced would have felt that he or she was in imminent danger of death or serious physical injury. In my opinion, he had no alternative but to employ deadly physical force. Therefore, our investigation into Officer Hernandez’s actions is closed.” Fourth Judicial District Prosecutor Matt Durrett

Doctor was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, Hernandez’s body cam was not activated at the time of the shooting.

**DISCLAIMER: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. This video has been edited by the Springdale Police Department:**