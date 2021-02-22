Proposed Arkansas legislation looks to limit female sports to born females

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Today, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge proposed legislation aimed at ensuring equity in women’s sports in the state. The legislation, called “The GIRLS Act” (Gender Integrity Reinforcement Legislation for Sports Act), seeks to protect access to athletic opportunities for girls and women in K-12 and post-secondary institutions. If passed, the legislation would limit female sports to athletes assigned female at birth.

“As a mom of a two-and-a-half year old girl, and having grown up playing a number of sports, I know first-hand the benefit that sports has on developing self-discipline, confidence, teamwork and leadership,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “This proposed legislation would make sure that young women in Arkansas can compete on a level playing field—no matter what sport they choose.”

During his first days in office, President Biden signed Executive Order 13988, entitled Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation. By signing this executive action, the Biden Administration signaled it intends to require schools to allow biological boys who self-identify as girls onto girls’ sports teams.

By creating protected space for girls and women’s sports, the legislation proposed by Rutledge’s office is aimed at providing opportunities for girls and women to demonstrate their skill, strength, and athletic abilities while also providing them with opportunities to obtain recognition, accolades, college scholarships, and the many other long-term benefits that flow from athletic achievement.

The proposed bill allows anyone who, as a result of a violation of the legislation, is deprived of athletic opportunities or suffers any other harm to seek a court order stopping the violation along with damages and attorney’s fees in a lawsuit against any Arkansas school that violates the legislation.

The lead sponsors of the bill are Senator Missy Irvin (R) of Mountain View and Representative DeAnn Vaught(R) of Horatio. Click here to view the proposed legislation.