LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment submitted Monday would give voters a chance to approve restructuring of how salaries are set for Arkansas officials.

House Joint Resolution 1001 would place the constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot which would eliminate the Arkansas Independent Citizens Commission. The commission is currently used to set salaries for elected constitutional officers of the executive department, members of the general assembly, justices, and judges.

The commission was put in place by voters in 2014 with the approval of Constitutional Amendment 94.

If voters accept the change, the resolution would put salaries in the purview of elected legislators. The general assembly would then set salaries for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor, state land commissioner, members of the general assembly, Arkansas Supreme Court justices, Arkansas Court of Appeals judges, circuit and district judges and prosecuting attorneys by the resolution’s language.

The legislature would be able to set, but not diminish salaries under the proposed legislation. Salaries in place as of Nov. 5, 2024, would remain in place until the legislature moves to change them.

The proposed resolution is sponsored by Rep. David Ray (R-Maumelle) and Sen. Ben Gillmore (R-Crosset) and co-sponsored by Rep. Wade Andrews (R-Camden).

HJR 1001 has been referred to the House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs. That body’s next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.