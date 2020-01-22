PROMISE WEEK: College fair held for El Dorado High School students

EL DORADO, Ar. — The celebrations for the 13th anniversary of the El Dorado Promise continued today as high school students participated in a college fair.

17 colleges from Arkansas and the surrounding areas were on hand to speak with the students.

As part of the El Dorado Promise, up to 100% of tuition and mandatory fees are covered for the students that have been a part of the El Dorado School District since kindergarten.

All those students have to do now is focus on their ACT scores and talents to potentially graduate college debt-free.

“I think people are still kind of surprised that the promise is still around which is one of the reasons that we wanted to do Promise Week,” said Sylvia Thompson, the director of the El Dorado Promise.

Elementary students will have an academic signing day and parade on Friday to end Promise Week.

