LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Powerball ticket sold in Little Rock for Saturday night’s drawing is worth $1 million.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the Kroger store located at 1900 North Polk and had the five winning numbers, 4, 31, 34, 38 and 61, but did not have the Powerball number, 13.

Officials are encouraging anyone who purchased a Powerball ticket from the Kroger on North Polk to check their ticket. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

ASL officials said because no jackpot winner came out of Saturday’s game, Monday night’s Powerball drawing will be worth an estimated $76 million.

A second Arkansas Powerball player also just claimed a big prize, Carolyn P. from Bismark claimed her $50,000 Powerball prize from the New Year’s Day drawing at the claim center in Little Rock.

Carolyn P. from Bismarck won a $50,000 Powerball prize on New Year’s Day.

Carolyn told lottery officials she picked up the ticket after a gas and energy drink stop in Ola while they were driving to Hot Springs. She told lottery officials she and her husband checked and double-checked the ticket several times after the drawing, disbelieving their good luck.

“I still couldn’t believe it,” Carolyn told lottery officials.

For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.

