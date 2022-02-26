EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE, KARD)– Freezing weather conditions continue to affect South Arkansas residents. Multiple power outages were reported in Union County Saturday morning.

Serviceman received a report of a fallen tree nearby Cedarwood Drive.

Johnhemyie Davis, a crew member for BDG Trees said, “The cause could be the ice but mostly it’s just the water got under the tree and softened the earth, causing it to fall onto the power line.”

