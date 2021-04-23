‘Power of the Purse’ online auction will begin April 26, proceeds to benefit children in Union County

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 4/23/21 — United Way of Union County will host its annual ‘Power of the Purse’ fundraiser which will be an online fundraiser this year.

New and gently used purses, clutches, crossbodys and other types of bags will be auctioned off and all of the donations will go toward providing books to children in Union County who are enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imaginary Library Program.

“It cost $25 per child per year to send out the books. With the Imagination Library Program, the children are birth to age five. They sign up and get a free book in the mail every month so we want to be able to continue that and the support of this auction will help us do that,” Alexis Alexander said.

The bidding will begin on April 26 at 7 a.m. though items can be viewed before then. There are more than 60 items for bid. Participants will receive either a text or email notification if they have been outbid or if they win an item.

Shipping is not available and all items must be picked up in El Dorado by May 3. If you would like to view the items or place a bid, visit this link.

Children must be in the program to receive the book which is offered to families at no cost. If you would like to sign your child up you can click here.