Power has been restored to downtown businesses after underground transformer fire

EL DORADO, Arkansas — (08/05/19) Power has been restored as of 4 p.m. to downtown businesses after an underground transformer fire.

Video we captured shows two women running to move their cars away from the fire. Folks who were downtown say they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the sidewalk on Elm Street.

The El Dorado Police Department, El Dorado Fire Department and Union County Sheriff’s Deputies blocked off the entire square to contain the fire.

Fire crews used foam to cool it down until Entergy crews arrived. There were no reported injuries or damage to any buildings, just exterior smoke residue left on the outside walls.

EL DORADO, Ark. — (8/15/19) The El Dorado Fire Department is downtown fighting an underground transformer fire.

Residents are asked to avoid the area of Jefferson and Elm.

No injuries have been reported and the fire has been contained. Entergy is also on the scene.

El Dorado Police report there will be several power outages. Power will be disrupted from numerous businesses.

