Potential tornadoes in Arkansas forecast for Easter Sunday

Arkansas State Police and other first responders survey the damage in Jonesboro, Ark., Saturday, March 28, 2020, after a tornado touched down in the area. Officials in Arkansas say a tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas and hurt some people in the college town of Jonesboro. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Forecasters say Southern states including Arkansas are preparing for the threat of severe weather including a tornadoes on Easter Sunday.

The wind and rain are part of a storm system centered on Mississippi and Alabama and that also includes the northern half of Louisiana.

In Arkansas, there’s a moderate risk of tornadoes and heavy hail in the southeast.

The risk is lower in the central and northwestern parts of the A tornado ripped through Jonesboro last month and hurt 22 people.

The twister hit a mall that likely would have been packed that day, but it was largely closed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

