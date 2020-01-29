Possible coronavirus case in Arkansas; Sen. Cotton calls for China travel ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is testing one person for coronavirus in Arkansas.

They would not say where the person with the possible virus is, but they confirmed they are testing one person.

This the only person under investigation for coronavirus in Arkansas. They are working closely with CDC to make sure they are following all guidelines.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is calling for a travel ban to the U.S. from China.

I certainly hope this isn’t true—need to deploy full weight of U.S. government to this effort. In the meantime we need a China travel ban. https://t.co/pNihIkNHt5 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 29, 2020

China, but also Germany, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan: all countries with person-to-person transmission of coronavirus. Meanwhile flights from China are landing in the US every hour. This has to stop. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 29, 2020

The risk to the general population is really low unless you’ve traveled to that area in China.

