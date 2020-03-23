Positive cases of COVID-19 reported at two El Dorado facilities

El DORADO, Ark -(03/23/20) — Two positive cases of the Cornavirus have been reported at El Dorado facilities in the last day.

The most recent case being an employee at South Arkansas Medical Associates Services. Office staff posted a statement online this afternoon:

Unfortunately one of our employees at SAMA Healthcare has tested positive for Covid-19. SAMA has acted immediately based on the Centers for Disease Control and Arkansas Health Department guidelines.

The employee who tested positive has been quarantined and will be monitored. All SAMA personnel who have come into contact with that employee will be tested and have been instructed to self quarantine. This employee did not have direct contact with any of our patients.

We ask that during this challenging time you remain calm and continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Arkansas Department of Health, including good hygiene and social distancing.

The procedures we put forth at the beginning of this crisis continue to be in place: Please do not enter the SAMA facilities until you have called ahead to speak with one of our health care professionals. Patients with flu-like symptoms and/or fever are being seen in our specialty area where we see one patient at a time. In order to sanitize between each patient, we ask that patients remain in their vehicle until they are instructed to come in. Patients with other health issues are asked to call in advance as well, and will continue to be seen and isolated from those with flu-like symptoms.

Union County Judge Mike Loftin reported the first case in the county on Saturday.

Later, the Salvation Army reported that case was a staff member who was being quarantined.

The Salvation Army said they are extending its shelter hours so that residents at the shelter can remain at the facility and no new persons will be admitted until it is safe to do so per the direction of health authorities.

Captain Jason Perdieu provided the following statement:

“Within our residential facilities, additional cleaning throughout the day, with elevated focus on high-traffic areas, and sanitation supplies are part of every location’s infectious-disease protocol. If a resident or staff member gets sick, isolation/quarantine areas have been established, additional healthcare is needed, and staff needs will increase.

Ensuring the safety of those who depend on Salvation Army programs and services, along with the safety of staff and volunteers, is of utmost priority. Across the country, the organization is working with health officials at the local, state, and federal levels – including participating in situation-awareness calls with federal partners such as FEMA, CDC, DHS, and HHS. In El Dorado The Salvation Army is working with the Arkansas Department of Health and following their direction as we respond to this situation.”