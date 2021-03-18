Portion of state highway in Union County to be renamed after Wise brothers, two men who died in military service

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 3/18/21 — Two brothers from El Dorado will soon have a portion of a highway in Union County named after them.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission voted Wednesday to approve a resolution to rename a portion of Highway 82 between Timerblane Drive and Airport Drive at the South Arkansas Regional Airport in El Dorado.

That portion of the highway will soon be named the Jeremy and Benjamin Wise Memorial Highway. The two brothers died in separate branches of the military.

Jeremy Wise was a Navy Seal who was killed in combat on December 30, 2009 in Afghanistan. Benjamin Wise, an Army Green Beret, died on January 15, 2012 from combat wounds suffered in Afghanistan.

“The city of El Dorado shall always mourn the loss of these brave men from our community and desire that their sacrifice and the loss to their family should be forever remembered,” a resolution written by the city said.

United States Marine Corps combat veteran Beau Wise details his brothers’ life of service in a book called ‘Three Wise Men : A Navy SEAL, a Green Beret, and How Their Marine Brother Became a War’s Sole Survivor’.

Wise is the only known American service member to be pulled from the battlefield after losing two brothers in Afghanistan.

Senator Trent Garner say there will be an official renaming ceremony but first they have to the get the funding. He plans to reach out to the Arkansas Department of Transportation to get an estimate.