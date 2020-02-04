Police: Two bodies found inside burning vehicle in Columbia County

MAGNOLIA, Ar. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide after two bodies were found inside of a burning vehicle on Monday.

According to our content partners at the Magnolia Reporter, the bodies were found just after noon on Monday near the intersection of Columbia County roads 11 and 32.

As of now, the bodies have not been identified.

Law enforcement officials are investigating this case as a homicide.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.