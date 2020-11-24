Police still searching for suspects in the shooting death of an El Dorado mother

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is searching for multiple suspects after a woman was shot and killed Friday night by a stray bullet.

According to police and witnessess, 27-year old Ashley Bell had been dropped off at the store on Hawthorne Street and went inside to make a purchase.

As she was walking from the store headed to a family member’s house on East Barnes Street, shots rang out around 8 p.m. and she was struck by a bullet.

Witnesses say Bell then ran back to the store where she collapsed. She was taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas for treatment and was told to have been in stable condition.

She was transported to a Little Rock hospital where she died around 2 a.m. while in emergency surgery.

Police say several shots were fired and approximately 13 shell casings were found in the area where Bell was shot.

Bell’s friends and family say they are shocked and disturbed by the incident. Not just because this happened days before Thanksgiving but because she got caught in the middle of chaos happening in the area.

According to witnesses, two groups were in a gun battle with each other and Bell was caught in the middle of it all.

Bell has a 5-year-old daughter. Those that knew her said she had never been in any trouble and had absolutely no problems with anyone.

Police are searching for multiple suspects involved in this incident. If you have any information regarding this shooting death, you’re asked to contact El Dorado Crime Stoppers at 870-881-8647.