Police: Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Magnolia man

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ar. — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Magnolia man over the weekend.
According to police, the accident happened on Saturday evening in Columbia County.
Clarence Radford, 51, was driving along Columbia County Road 61 when the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Radford was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Coroner.
