CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 6/17/21 — The Crossett Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.

According to investigations, the supect robbed the Minit Shop on Highway 82 around 10:20 a.m. They are are asking help from the community in identifying the possible suspect.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest, please contact our department at 870-364-4131.