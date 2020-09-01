Police say Texarkana man, 78, fatally shoots son, 42

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Police in Texarkana, Arkansas, say a 42-year-old man was fatally shot by his 78-year-old father after allegedly threatening to kill the older man.

Police Lt. Ed Chattaway told the Texarkana Gazette that Mark Mullins was found dead an Arkansas side home on Saturday.

Chattaway says Richard Mullins told officers that his son threatened to kill him during an argument and the father said he was getting into his truck to leave when the son threatened again to kill him.

Richard Mullins said he then picked up a gun from his truck and shot Mark Mullins.

Chattaway said Richard Mullins has not been arrested.