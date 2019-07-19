UPDATE: Family of Camden double homicide victims wants your help.

UPDATE (7/19/2019) — The family of murder victims Alyssa Cannon and Braydon Ponder are asking for your help in several ways.

First, Alyssa’s mom Angela Cannon set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses. CLICK HERE to help donate for this cause.

Second, the family is also raising money to focus attention on the man police suspect to be the murderer, Jory Worthen. CLICK HERE to donate money to help raise reward money for Worthen’s capture.

CAMDEN, Arkansas — (07/11/19) — It’s been over two weeks since a Camden woman and her son were murdered inside their home. The suspect, Jory Worthen, has not yet been found.

“We are still actively investigating and aggressively searching,” Dana Wetherbee said. “We have done aerial searches around our county and surrounding counties looking for the vehicle and that came up negative.”

The Camden Police Department and Arkansas State Police have partnered together in searching for Worthen but there hasn’t been any luck. Angela Cannon, Alyssa Cannon’s mother and Braydon Ponder’s grandmother, wishes the man accused of killing her loved ones was behind bars.

“He’s out walking around free and my babies are gone. That’s not fair. It’s not right,” Cannon said. “My whole world has been turned upside down and I don’t know how to live without them.”

The police and family are now hoping updated pictures of Worthen’s tattoos will help the public better identify him.

“This particular tattoo is unique. It is on his right hand upper wrist area.” Wetherbee said.

It breaks Cannon’s heart everyday to not have her daughter and grandson here on this earth. She can’t even stomach thinking about their very last days in their home.

“It just kills me thinking about what happened that night in that house and we know they were both scared and there was nobody there to help them,” she said.

Alyssa and Braydon were found dead Tuesday June 25. Angela last heard from her daughter that Saturday. She said she went to the home twice before reporting them missing because she knew something was wrong.

“She texted me everyday and called me everyday or was at my house everyday but we were led to believe they had went to Texarkana which we found out was all a lie coming from him,” she said.

There have been several sightings of the man believed to be Worthen but nothing solid. Angela hopes the pictures and her fight for justice will lead to an arrest, very soon.

“Don’t hesitate to call the police. Call immediately. There have been possible sightings but people wait hours to call,” she said. “Please call immediately. it helps to get it done right then.”

Police say Worthen is possibly driving Alyssa’s 2007 White Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate 921 YBE.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Camden Police Department.

CAMDEN, Arkansas (7/2/19) — The funeral services for a young woman and her son were held today.

Alyssa Cannon, 20, and Braydon Ponder, 4, were murdered Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in their home.

Services were at 11 a.m. at the Victory Church in Camden with burial at Bethesda Cemetery.

The Camden Police Department and Arkansas State Police are still searching for the suspect, Jory Worthen, who was believed to be in Wichita, Kansas last week.

WICHITA, Kansas (6/27/2019) — According to the Wichita Kansas Police Department’s Facebook page, they are looking for Jory Worthen, the Arkansas man wanted in a double murder in Camden, Arkansas.

He is accused of killing Alyssa Cannon and her 4 year old son Braydon Ponder.

Police there believe Worthen is in the Wichita area.

Wichita we need your help in locating Jory Worthen who is wanted by the Camden Police Department, Arkansas, in… Posted by Wichita Police Department on Thursday, June 27, 2019

(6/26/19) CAMDEN, Ar. — The Camden Police Department is still actively searching for Jory Worthen, the man suspected of murdering a young mother and her 4-year-old son.

Suspect: Jory Worthen / Courtesy: Camden Police Department

According to the police department, investigators have been calling all of the suspects family and friends and searching various areas to find him.

“It’s kind of just hard to believe,” Jodi Boggus said. “I can’t wrap it around my head that it really happened.”

Police say the family of Alyssa Cannon reported that Alyssa and her 4-year-old son had not been seen or heard from since Saturday and was reportedly with 23-year-old Jory Worthen.

Alyssa Cannon

Braydon Ponder

Investigators found the bodies of Alyssa and her son just before 1 pm Tuesday inside their residence.

Cannon and Worthen were a couple. According to records, Cannon issued an order of protection against Worthen in 2017. Cannon wrote in the affidavit that Worthen had become “more controlling and possessive”. Cannon also claimed Worthen threatened to kill her and himself, multiple times.

Not long after, family members say Worthen began to change his ways.

“They pretty much were just getting a long,” Desiree Bogus said. “This just came out of the blue. We didn’t expect it.”

Arkansas License Plate 921 YBE

Police are now searching for Worthen and they say he is possibly driving Alyssa’s 2007 White Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate 921 YBE.

Police say Worthen is considered to be very dangerous.

Both bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The family has posted a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses for Alyssa and Braydon.