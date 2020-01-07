Police investigating Monday night shooting in Eudora that injured one

EUDORA, Ar. — Police in Eudora are currently investigating a Monday night shooting that injured one person.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Pine Street around 9:50 PM on Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, 19-year-old Byron Wade, of North Little Rock, was found with gunshot wounds. Wade was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that a confrontation outside of the home led to the shooting, but the suspects fled without being identified.

Arkansas State Police are working with the Eudora Police Department on this case.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

