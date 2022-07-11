SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas police have arrested a man on an attempted capital murder charge in a shooting that caused mass flight from a concert in the state’s northwest. Police say officers arrived at Parsons Stadium in Springdale soon before 11 p.m. Saturday to find a crowd fleeing and a man in his twenties with a gunshot wound in the “upper torso.”

Capt. Jeff Taylor says he does not know whether anyone else was injured in the evacuation. Police arrested 21-year-old Erik Navareyes and took him to the Washington County jail. It was not clear if Navareyes has a lawyer. Taylor says the victim survived.