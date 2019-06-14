Police are investigating a Triple Homicide in Little Rock, Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) - (6/14/19) Around 2 o'clock Thursday afternoon, Little Rock Police say they got a phone call asking officers to check on someone.

Police say when they got inside the home on 16th street near Cone, they found several people dead.

Police have only said the victims are female, but they have not released anyone's ages yet.

Some family members say one of the victims may be a teenager but police have not been able to confirm any of this information yet.

We will update the article as we receive more information.

