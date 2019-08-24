Police: 1 dead after storms cause flooding in NW Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police in Fort Smith say a 47-year-old woman died after attempting to drive through a flooded roadway following heavy rainfall.

Police spokesman Aric Mitchell said Debra Stevens of Fort Smith died early Saturday when her vehicle was swept off a road by swift waters.

Police say thunderstorms that moved through western Arkansas on Saturday caused some flash flooding, mostly on the north side of Fort Smith. Police say some residents were forced to leave their homes due to flooding and the Red Cross set up a temporary shelter at a local church.

The National Weather Service says the storms caused flooding across west central Arkansas. The heavy rainfall led to a nearly 10-inch (25.4 centimeters) rise in water levels along Richland Creek near Witts Spring in Searcy County in north Arkansas.