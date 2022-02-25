EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE, KARD)– On Friday, residents gathered at the El Dorado Country Club to jump into freezing water to support Arkansas Special Olympic athletes.

The Polar Plunge benefits more than 20,000 Arkansas Special Olympic athletes and young adults across the state who train year-round in fifteen different sports, health and leadership programs.

Special Olympics Arkansas gives 100% of donations to the athletes.

There are more than twenty opportunities throughout the state to experience the thrill with Special Olympics Arkansas. Polar Plunge events are held across the state of Arkansas during the months of January through March.

The El Dorado Police Department partnered with the El Dorado Board of Realtors to raise money.

Gerid Ardwin, Criminal Investigator for the El Dorado Police Department said, “The Special Olympics is such a great organization. They provide valuable assets to people that need it here. We just want people to help us help them, and this is a good way to do that.”

The El Dorado Polar Plunge was a successful event. Raising approximately $8,200 for Arkansas Special Olympics.

Polar Plunge is a fundraising event that is hosted by law enforcement torch run, an organization focusing on raising awareness for Special Olympics.