‘Please, I’m begging you’ Mother of the victim killed in a hit & run incident in Fountain Hill pleads for help

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 03/23/20 — Ashley County Sheriff’s office is searching for clues after a man was hit while walking down the street in Fountain Hill over the weekend.

Shelia Halstead has little answers days after her son Teddy Cayton Jr.,34, was killed in a hit and run incident on Pine Street by an unknown driver and vehicle.

Investigators with the Ashley County Sheriff’s office say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday approximately 500 feet from where Cayton lives.

First responders hadn’t yet made it to the scene when Halstead was notified about her son.

“I remember coming out the door after that happened and running and I found him right over here and he had been hit. His leg was all twisted and he had blood around him,” she said. “The ambulance came and tried revive him but they couldn’t.”

Those were Halstead’s painful last memories of her son which she says has really taken a toll on her. She lost her daughter three years ago in February and has now lost the only child she had left.

“It’s hard to lose a son. It’s hard,” she said.

Cayton was a father of two young boys, Tristan and Kameron.

While investigators sort through very little information with no timeline or suspects in mind, Halstead is asking for anyone to join her in finding the person that took her son away.

“Please, notify somebody. Please, I’m begging you. Somebody help. Please find the person that did it,” she said.

If you have any information about who might have hit Cayton, later leaving the scene, you are urged to contact the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office at 870-853-2040.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Family Worship Center in Warren.